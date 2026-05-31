For the better part of two years, the question of who would wear Brazil's number 10 shirt at the 2026 World Cup was one of the more loaded conversations in South American football. Neymar had been away since October 2023. Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Rodrygo had all worn it during his absence. The shirt carries the weight of Pelé, Zico, Ronaldinho and Neymar himself, and whoever wore it next was stepping into something bigger than a jersey number.

The CBF confirmed the full squad numbers on Saturday. Neymar gets the 10. That is now settled.

Vinicius Junior had made his feelings clear weeks earlier, telling Brazilian YouTube channel CazeTV that the number 10 "obviously belongs to Neymar." Raphinha, who wore it during the November 2024 qualifiers when both Neymar and Vinicius were unavailable, also publicly backed the decision. The squad's unity on the matter was one of the cleaner stories to come out of Brazil's World Cup build-up.

The Full Brazil Squad Numbers

The CBF released the complete list ahead of Brazil's warm-up friendly against Panama on Sunday. The numbers will also be used in their second pre-tournament friendly against Egypt on June 6.

1 Alisson, 2 Wesley, 3 Gabriel Magalhães, 4 Marquinhos, 5 Casemiro, 6 Alex Sandro, 7 Vinicius Jr, 8 Bruno Guimarães, 9 Matheus Cunha, 10 Neymar Jr, 11 Raphinha, 12 Weverton, 13 Danilo, 14 Bremer, 15 Léo Pereira, 16 Douglas Santos.

Raphinha settling into number 11 is the other story worth noting. The PSG forward turned down the number 10 out of respect for Neymar, choosing instead to wear the number he typically carries for his club. It was a gesture that captured something about how this group operates, no ego battles, no public standoffs, just a quiet acknowledgment that Neymar's place in this squad carries a different kind of weight.

What the Number 10 Means for Neymar

If Neymar plays at the 2026 World Cup wearing the number 10, he will become the first Brazilian player in history to wear that shirt at four separate World Cup tournaments. He wore it in 2010, 2014 and 2022, missing 2018 through injury after wearing it during qualifying. The historical significance of that milestone is not lost on anyone around the squad.

The injury concern around him remains real. He is carrying a Grade 2 calf strain and is a doubt for Brazil's opener against Morocco on June 13 at MetLife Stadium. But the number 10 is his regardless of whether he starts that match, sits on the bench, or watches the first game from the treatment room. As Vinicius said, it is obvious.