Manuel Neuer's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $80 million by Celebrity Net Worth, built across two decades of elite football at Schalke and Bayern Munich, a 2014 World Cup winner's medal, and a salary that has sat at €21 million per year for the past five seasons. He is 40 years old, dealing with a recurring calf problem that ruled him out of Bayern's German Cup final, and is nonetheless the first-choice goalkeeper for Germany at the World Cup this summer. The comeback story is as financially interesting as it is sporting.

The Career That Built the Wealth

Neuer was born on March 27, 1986, in Gelsenkirchen, came through Schalke's academy, and made his Bundesliga debut in the 2006-07 season. By 2010, he was the club captain and one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in Europe. Bayern signed him in 2011 for around €30 million, a world record fee for a goalkeeper at the time, on a contract worth roughly €6 million per year.

What followed was the most decorated period of his career. Multiple Bundesliga titles, Champions League glory in 2013, and the 2014 World Cup with Germany, where he produced one of the finest individual tournament performances by a goalkeeper in the competition's history. That summer cemented his status and transformed his market value. By 2016 his annual salary had risen to approximately €14 to €15 million. It reached €21 million per year by 2020 and has stayed there since.

His current contract at Bayern, which includes a one-year extension signed earlier this season, runs through June 2026. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the World Cup is not at risk from Neuer's latest calf injury, describing it as a precautionary absence rather than a serious setback.

Beyond his salary, endorsement deals with Adidas, EA Sports and several German brands have added tens of millions to his career earnings over the years. His total career salary from Bayern alone since 2011 exceeds €150 million before tax.

The Comeback Nobody Expected

Neuer retired from international football in August 2024 following Euro 2024, writing on Instagram that after long discussions with family and friends he had decided the time was right to close his chapter. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann publicly accepted the decision and shifted focus to Marc-André ter Stegen as the natural successor.

Then ter Stegen's season fell apart. He moved on loan to Girona, suffered a severe hamstring injury requiring surgery in February 2026, and was ruled out of the World Cup entirely. Oliver Baumann stepped in as Germany's starter across the qualification period but never fully convinced Nagelsmann. Meanwhile, Neuer was producing some of the best football of his final years at club level, including nine saves in a Champions League knockout tie against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.