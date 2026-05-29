Manchester United had an amazing domestic season, and when the World Cup squads were finalised this week, the club still sent a sizeable group to North America. Current players, squad members, and a goalkeeper who has barely featured all made it through. Here is every United player heading to the tournament.

The Current United Players

Casemiro (Brazil) was named in Carlo Ancelotti's squad as one of the senior midfield options alongside Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá. Whether he starts or acts as cover, the 34-year-old brings weight and experience to a group that carries genuine title ambitions. Brazil face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) goes as one of his country's most important defensive starters. He was among United's more consistent performers this season and carries that form into a Morocco squad drawn alongside Portugal, the United States and Panama in Group D. Tough fixtures, big stage, and Mazraoui is expected to be central to all of them.

Matheus Cunha (Brazil) was one of the few United players who genuinely impressed domestically this season, and Ancelotti has rewarded him with a place in the squad. He goes as attacking cover in a forward line built around Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, but his directness and physicality make him a genuine option off the bench in tight games.

Senne Lammens (Belgium) turned out to be one of United's most important signings of the summer, arriving from Royal Antwerp for £18.2 million on deadline day and going on to make 27 Premier League starts as the club's number one. The 23-year-old kept six clean sheets across the season and was consistently one of United's better performers. Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco has included him alongside Thibaut Courtois, and Lammens heads into the tournament with genuine top-flight experience behind him. Belgium face Argentina, Mexico and New Zealand in Group E.

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) goes as captain and one of Roberto Martinez's most important midfield figures. He is expected to start throughout a campaign that begins in Group K against DR Congo, Colombia and Uzbekistan. Portugal are among the genuine contenders.

Diogo Dalot (Portugal) is Portugal's established right-back and heads into the same group alongside Fernandes. Both United teammates are expected to feature prominently for a side that could go deep into the knockout rounds.

Kobbie Mainoo (England) was named in Thomas Tuchel's final 26-man squad despite a difficult United campaign. The 20-year-old goes as one of England's midfield options for Group L ties against Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

Former United Players Also at the Tournament

The United connection runs further than just the four confirmed starters. Amad Diallo, still on United's books, heads to the World Cup with Ivory Coast for Group E ties against Ecuador, Germany and Curaçao. And Hannibal Mejbri, who permanently joined Burnley from United in 2024, is in Tunisia's squad for Group F against Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands.

Six players with current or recent United ties will be at the tournament this summer. Whatever the club's domestic results suggested, the individual talent that has passed through Old Trafford is still very much worth watching on the biggest stage.

