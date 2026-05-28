The news that Brazil had been bracing for arrived on Thursday. Neymar reported to the national team's training base at Granja Comary in Teresópolis, was filmed arriving by helicopter, and did not make it onto the training pitch. The CBF's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar then stepped in front of cameras and delivered a verdict that was considerably worse than the one Santos had offered a few days earlier.

"He reported here at Granja Comary yesterday, underwent all the medical exams, which concluded with an MRI that revealed a Grade 2 calf injury, not just swelling," Lasmar said. "He is expected to be cleared to play in two to three weeks."

Brazil open their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Two to three weeks puts his return right at the edge of that fixture, or beyond it.

From "Minor" to Grade 2: How the Situation Escalated

The initial framing was reassuring. Santos' head of medical services Rodrigo Zogaib described the problem last week as a minor calf edema, a small pocket of fluid measuring around two millimetres. He said the plan was to have Neymar fit to join the national team camp by the end of the week and suggested a five to ten day recovery window.

Neymar himself batted the concern away entirely. While watching Santos play in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday, he was asked about his fitness. "What problem?" he replied.

The problem, as the MRI made clear, was more significant than a swollen calf. A Grade 2 muscle strain involves a partial tear of the muscle fibre, meaning genuine structural damage rather than fluid accumulation. The recovery timeline shifts accordingly, and the two to three week estimate Lasmar provided puts the Morocco opener firmly in jeopardy.

He is expected to miss Brazil's warm-up friendlies against Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 6 in Cleveland. Those matches, already ruled out, were the windows where Ancelotti planned to assess his squad's readiness. Neymar will watch both from the sidelines.

What Carlo Ancelotti Said and What It Means

Carlo Ancelotti had already been cagey about Neymar's role before the injury update arrived. When asked directly whether Neymar would start for Brazil, the Italian coach refused to commit. "He might play, he might not, he might be on the bench and come on," Ancelotti said at the squad announcement.

That response reflected a broader approach Ancelotti had signalled before naming the squad: Neymar would be used in a more advanced, creative role designed to reduce his physical workload. The plan acknowledged, without stating it directly, that a 34-year-old returning from years of injury problems could not be treated the same way as a player who had been available throughout qualifying.