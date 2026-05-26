Anyone driving near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia this morning will already have noticed the difference. Barriers are going up, lanes are shutting down, and the section of the city that runs from the Art Museum steps toward Lemon Hill is being handed over, one road at a time, to what is about to become one of the biggest public events in Philadelphia's history.

The FIFA Fan Fest setup has officially begun. The tournament itself does not kick off until June 11. The disruption started today.

What the Road Closures Actually Mean

The local lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway are now closed and will stay that way from Memorial Day through Labor Day, September 7, except during the July 4th weekend. Road closures and parking restrictions specifically tied to the festival area went live at 6 a.m. this morning and run through 8 p.m. on July 26.

Waterworks Drive will close at 10 a.m. daily during the festival period, with controlled access maintained for the Waterworks venue and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be relocated by the city, and anyone who comes back to find their car missing is advised to call the local police district for its location.

Residents near Lemon Hill should pay close attention to the permit rules. There is no parking available on site for people attending the festival. Street parking within the surrounding area will require a temporary residential permit for the entire duration of the event, from June 11 through July 19. Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. was direct about the intent behind that policy, saying the priority is making sure the people who actually live in those neighbourhoods can still access parking and move around their community during the World Cup.

Getting There Without a Car

The city has put real money behind alternative transport options. Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration has committed $450,000 to subsidise PHLASH bus service, which will connect Center City and the Historic District directly to the festival site. Enhanced SEPTA services, expanded Indego bike share access, and traffic safety improvements are also part of the plan.

Mayor Parker described the investment as being about affordability and access for everyone, not just downtown visitors, and said the city wants people from across Philadelphia and around the world to be able to take part in what she called a historic moment for the city.