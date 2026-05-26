Football has a time-wasting problem. Everyone watching knows it, everyone playing knows it, and for years the response from the sport's lawmakers has been cautious and slow. That changed in March, when IFAB signed off on the most significant package of in-game reforms seen in years, all of them landing at exactly the right moment for the biggest tournament on the planet. Five rules. One clear target. Here is what each of them actually means.

The Five Rule Changes

Rule 1: The eight-second goalkeeper rule

This one was already in motion before the formal package was approved, but it lands at the World Cup in full force. If a goalkeeper holds the ball inside the penalty area for more than eight seconds, the opposing team is awarded a corner kick. The referee counts the first three seconds silently, then raises an arm and shows the final five seconds with a visible countdown. It is hard to misinterpret and harder to game.

Rule 2: Five-second countdown for throw-ins and goal kicks

Referees can now initiate a five-second visual countdown if a throw-in or goal kick is being deliberately delayed. If the team fails to restart before the countdown expires, possession switches to the opposition: throw-ins awarded the other way, delayed goal kicks punished with a corner. The rule deliberately mirrors the goalkeeper change in structure, keeping the logic consistent across different dead-ball situations.

Rule 3: Timed substitutions

Players being replaced must leave the pitch within 10 seconds of the signal being shown. If they exceed that limit, the incoming substitute must wait on the touchline until the next stoppage in play, and at least one full minute of football has elapsed, leaving the team temporarily a man short. The rule was originally developed by MLS and has now been adopted globally.

Rule 4: Injury assessment off the pitch

Players receiving on-field injury assessment, or whose injury causes play to stop, must leave the pitch once play resumes and remain off for a minimum of one minute. The policy closes a gap that has been exploited routinely, particularly in matches where a team is protecting a lead in the final minutes.

Rule 5: Expanded VAR

Under the previous rules, VAR could only review straight red cards, not two-booking dismissals. That scope has now been widened to include second yellow card incidents, cases of mistaken identity, and corner kicks clearly awarded in error. On corners specifically, IFAB has confirmed the check can only go ahead if it can be completed immediately without delaying the restart, placing a hard limit on how long any such review can run.

What Critics Are Pointing Out

Not everyone is convinced the package works as cleanly as it reads on paper. The most obvious gap is the goalkeeper exemption in the injury rules, meaning a side wanting to run time down can still use their keeper going to ground as cover, and referees currently have limited tools to respond. IFAB has acknowledged the loophole and confirmed further trials on goalkeeper tactical delays are planned.

There are also questions about whether expanding VAR to corners and second yellows creates more delays rather than fewer, working against the tempo the other rules are designed to protect. ESPN noted after the IFAB announcement that the strongest version of VAR is the one that fixes clear errors quickly, not the one that checks everything, and the concern is that widening its scope without tightening its time limits could produce the opposite of what FIFA intends.

