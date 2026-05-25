Christian Pulisic is going to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 under enormous pressure and full of hope for the USMNT. This tournament will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, which is a unique chance for American footballers to reach unprecedented heights of glory.

Although people already believe that Christian is the star face of this generation, there is another important narrative surrounding him. Will he be considered the best goal-scoring forward ever played in the team? Even if there is no answer yet, Christian has definitely opened the door to history, becoming Captain America for numerous supporters and counting days before 2026.

The Legends Sitting on Top of The Scoring Chart

In the list of the highest scorers ever, there is Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey, whose numbers cannot be compared to those of other players. They ended their career with 57 goals each in international football. Donovan scored his record-breaking goals in 157 games, whereas Dempsey managed his 57 goals in 141 games.

Landon Donovan is one of the most legendary players in American soccer. For instance, he scored his winning goal against Algeria at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which made him even more legendary among soccer fans in the US. Dempsey was also known for his brave plays as he scored goals in big matches. These two players became an example of what a forward in American soccer should look like.

There is also Jozy Altidore who ended his international career with 42 goals and Eric Wynalda with 34 goals.

Can Christian Pulisic Break The Record?

Today, Christian Pulisic seems to be the biggest danger to the record set by Landon and Clint. According to the U.S. Soccer official website, Pulisic managed to score over 30 goals for the team while being in his peak years. This performance is quite impressive for a winger who rarely acts as a center forward.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may serve as an excellent opportunity for Pulisic to get closer to the record. As you can see, the host nation is the United States and fans have high hopes in their team with coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Social media users also state that Pulisic should be considered a serious contender for this milestone if no injuries affect him and his performance remains impressive. It seems that some of the fans even think that his achievements in club competitions make him the best American footballer ever.

Of course, Donovan and Dempsey still hold the record now. However, the 2026 World Cup seems to be another opportunity for Pulisic to break the record.

