Few relationships in football have been pulled apart and put back together as publicly as this one. Since Neymar and Bruna Biancardi first went public in January 2022, their story has included breakups, cheating allegations, pregnancy announcements, and more social media posts than most couples produce in a lifetime. As of May 2026, they are together. But getting here was not straightforward.

How Their Relationship Got to Where It Is Now

Biancardi and Neymar were first linked in 2021, with their relationship becoming public in January 2022. Like many celebrity romances played out partly on social media and partly under a microscope, theirs had breakups, reconciliations, pregnancy news, and family milestones in quick succession.

The roughest stretch came through 2023 and 2024. There were several highly publicised separations tied to infidelity controversies, along with questions about Neymar's commitment to football during his recovery from a serious knee injury. Biancardi made her feelings clear at various points on social media, and the relationship appeared finished more than once.

By early 2025, things had visibly changed. The couple were photographed together at the Rio Carnival in February 2025, sharing public displays of affection, with Biancardi pregnant with their second child at the time. The reconciliation was not announced, it was just lived out in public, one post and one appearance at a time.

Bruna Biancardi and her children

Photo Credit: Instagram

Their second daughter, Mel, was born on July 5, 2025. Biancardi announced the arrival on Instagram, writing that Mel had come "to complete and sweeten our lives even more." Neymar, who had rejoined Santos in January 2025, was in Brazil for the birth.

In 2026, Brazilian media noted Neymar's public birthday tribute to Biancardi, in which he praised her as a mother and shared family photographs, a gesture that arrived after years of very different headlines about the relationship.

Where Things Stand as the World Cup Approaches

The clearest signal of where the relationship is came in May 2026, when Brazil's World Cup squad was announced. Biancardi posted an emotional message to Neymar after his call-up, writing about the frustrations, attacks, and sensationalist headlines she had watched him endure during his recovery, saying they had made her genuinely worried about his emotional and psychological state. She praised him for refusing to abandon his goals and described the call-up as the result of his dedication, faith, effort, courage, and love for what he does.

Bruna Biancardi was born in São Paulo on April 15, 1994, and built her own career in fashion, digital media, and brand work well before her relationship with Neymar became global news. She is a digital influencer and fashion marketing professional with a following that long predates her association with the footballer. The public attention she carries now is partly hers and partly borrowed, and she has navigated that balance with more steadiness than the relationship's turbulent history might have suggested was possible.