Finally, Joao Felix has regained his football rhythm, and it is manifesting itself in different aspects of his life. He spent his last few years transferring from team to team all across Europe and was known for being an emerging player. Now, it seems like Felix finally came home at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The 2025 to 2026 season proved to be advantageous for the Portuguese forward because not only did he manage to clinch the Saudi Pro League championship. He also managed to take Player of the Season honors from his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. It seems that Joao Felix has solved the unfinished puzzle at last, both on field and off the pitch.

Portuguese sensation Joao Felix shines brighter in Saudi Arabia

The decision of Joao Felix to join Al Nassr was initially surprising for many football fans. Many considered that the Saudi Pro League had become a retirement destination for some of the sport's biggest stars. However, the young athlete turned the situation around and quickly joined the list of the most prominent league talents.

According to the reports, Joao Felix managed to finish the season by scoring 20 goals and delivering 13 assists. As a result, the young athlete managed to get ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the battle for the Player of the Season title. The cooperation between the two Portuguese players became one of the major headlines during the entire campaign since the duo helped Al Nassr claim the championship trophy.

Speaking of his teammate, Felix described Cristiano Ronaldo as someone who made him a better footballer. Furthermore, Felix noted that there was plenty of pressure on the shoulders of Ronaldo who aimed to win the Saudi title for the first time in his career.

Joao Felix's net worth reaches new heights

With on pitch success, financial rewards soon follow. According to reports, by the year 2026, Joao Felix's net worth will be somewhere between $40 million and $50 million thanks to his profitable Saudi deal, sponsorship, and bonuses for performances. This amount can only increase depending on how he goes ahead in his career since moving from Europe to Saudi Arabia was a financial upgrade.

The Portuguese star is still able to attract global brands owing to his fame among young football fans due to his elegant looks, slick play style, and successful career in Saudi Arabia. It is true that his career has moved from flicker to fireworks.

Getting his own award before the football star himself adds another feather to Felix's cap. Although the footballer is king, he had some stiff competition in Joao Felix during this season. The future remains bright for the rising Portuguese star and net worth will continue to evolve for long.