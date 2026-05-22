The Manchester United defender is believed to have a net worth of £20 million to £25 million, and his transfer value into the black has fallen to €10.9 million. The wide contrast reveal the incredible improvement, descent and gradual redemption a player's career was in the making when he was previously one of the most expensive defenders in the world. Maguire refuses to be shaken and still won the future of his career by entering into a one year contract extension at Manchester United F.C., although there is a huge amount of uncertainty in the club's new performance-based structure, to the point that Maguire reportedly took a substantial pay cut to sign the deal.

From record transfer to heavy scrutiny

Manchester United signed Maguire to a massive £80m deal in 2019, which made him the most expensive defender to sign ever. The transfer was the latest evidence of the “English premium” in the Premier League, but it was also necessary to find a defender for United.

At the start, Maguire performed regularly and was a key player for England in EURO 2020, as well as being United captain under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The shrewd tactical systems, however, suffered crucially from a lack of form from 2021 to 2023 and it was subsequently a subject of constant attack and criticism, and his captaincy was not maintained by Erik ten Hag.

What's ahead for Harry Maguire

When he saw challenging times, Maguire didn't walk away from the club, but instead went the extra mile to secure his role at the club again. Eventually, he earned his reputation back in the team due to being a professional and experienced player.

By the time 2026 came around, Maguire had risen to be a trusted senior figure in the no longer derided transfer signing. He is seen in a new light these days, as he is expected to show resilience on the pitch and act as a leader and a reliable match-wick, and that is why he took a new contract and accepted a lower wage.