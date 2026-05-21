Thomas Tuchel's selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has left England defender Harry Maguire with yet another big blow to his international career. The 33-year-old centre-back is one of England's most seasoned players in the past eight years and played a key role in the Football Association's silverware collection during their semi-final World Cup campaign and eventual into the Euros Final in 2018 as well as their Euros final inclusion in 2020. But, it now appears as though although Maguire has had a stirring season at the club, Tuchel is looking to move in a different direction. The defender has written publicly about his “shock and gutted” reaction, claiming that he felt he had done enough to be in the squad.

Harry Maguire left 'heartbroken after England snub'

Journalists Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook heard Tuchel tell Maguire he wouldn't be in the England team this summer at the tournament. The defender was reportedly taken aback with the decision.

Maguire later put out a message, taking as much pride as disappointment to say that he thought he had “a big role” to play for England after this season's form. He also extended the thanks to the teammates and wishes good luck to them for the tournament.

The centre-back has, since the 2018 World Cup, been one of England's most reliable defenders and has been dubbed a leader in numerous big games.

Thomas Tuchel signals England's defensive transition

Tuchel's move is certainly seen as a sign that he would like to get younger reforms at the back of his defence in preparation for the World Cup. Despite having consistently been in England's plans for years, Maguire was ruled out of EURO 24 due to injury concerns.

Defender made a comeback at club level with Manchester United F.C under the tutelage of Michael Carrick and went on to play 18 Premier League games.

Tuchel will come under increased pressure as a few key choices are set to be examined as the England squad is due to be officially named on Friday.