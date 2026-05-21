Germany are lucky to have ever-important keeper Manuel Neuer returning to World Cup line-up off the bench as a sensation, tendering the 40-year-old to coach Julian Nagelsmann for the World Cup in 2026. After retiring from international football following Euro 2024, Neuer's impressive displays for FC Bayern Munich led Nagelsmann to brief him a chance. German head honour seekers are in for an action-packed World Cup match in Group E when they face Ivory Coast, Ecuador and debutants Curacao in hopes of their first fifth World Cup victory.

The tournament preparations in Herzogenaurach will start later this month before the warm-up games against Finland and the USA in early June. The arrival of Neuer has brought a lot of joy to fans, but also concerns about Germany's long-term prospects for taking over the post of goalkeeper.

Manuel Neuer's return creates goalkeeping debate

Although he is back with the team, Neuer's return can be viewed as an upset for Oliver Baumann who had been deemed first-choice for Germany, having consolidating his starting place based on his presence at Euro 2024. Neuer, who has appeared for Germany 11 times, was notified only a few days ago that Nagelsmann was considering a recall.

Meanwhile, Neuer's likely successor Marc-André ter Stegen, who was sidelined by a number of injuries and only managed to appear for a handful of appearances at Girona FC on loan this term, has suffered from repeated injuries.

Germany banking on experience for World Cup push

In Germany, coaches say their faith in Neuer stems from his enormous experience which might be the difference-maker in the tournament. Despite recent concerns about the number of calf injuries he's had over the last few years, the goalkeeper has amassed international caps and continues to be one of the most decorated in the nation.

This squad also features key players like Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz. Bayern forward Serge Gnabry is absent with a leg injury he picked up during the Club World Cup, whilst Musiala has come back from a broken leg injury.