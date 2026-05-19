Mexico legend Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa will be retiring this year marking his last appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While Javier Aguirre has not officially named his final 26-man squad yet, all signs point toward the veteran goalkeeper earning a spot on the team.

He is already included in Mexico's preliminary 55-man roster submitted to FIFA ahead of the tournament. If selected in the final squad, the longtime El Tri star would join an exclusive club of players to appear in six different World Cups, alongside icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ochoa Already Preparing for Final World Cup Run

The veteran goalkeeper has admitted openly that this is likely the final chapter of his international career. Speaking during Mexico's World Cup preparations, Ochoa said he is embracing the final moments of his journey.

“I'm here in this final stretch,” Ochoa said. “I'm excited and enjoying it because this is undoubtedly my final stage here.”

The star also shared an emotional message after reporting to Mexico's national team camp,

“Putting this shirt on was never routine ... it was a privilege,” Ochoa wrote on X. “Today, my final camp begins, but this time I see it differently. With my heart fuller, with more scars, more memories ... and the same hope as that boy that once dreamt of defending this badge.

He currently plays for AEL Limassol in Cyprus and remains one of the most recognizable figures in Mexican soccer history. He has earned 152 international caps since debuting in 2005.

Will Ochoa Start for Mexico at the World Cup?

Although Ochoa is expected to make the squad, we can't say for sure whether he will start for the team.

Reports suggest that younger goalkeeper Raúl Rángel is currently the frontrunner to start for Mexico in the opening World Cup match. However, Ochoa's experience will definitely be more valuable for the team.

Several Mexican players have even described him as an “icon” during camp preparations.

When Will Mexico Announce Its Final Squad?

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre is expected to officially announce the final World Cup roster on May 27. FIFA rules require all nations to finalize their squads by May 30.

Mexico will enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the tournament's co-hosts alongside the United States and Canada. El Tri opens its campaign on June 11 against South Africa before facing South Korea and the Czech Republic in Group A.

Before the tournament begins, Mexico will also play friendly matches against Ghana, Australia and Serbia.

For now, Memo Ochoa's dream of one final World Cup is very much happening. And whether they make a deep run or get eliminated in the first round, only time will tell.

