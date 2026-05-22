It appears that Marcelo Bielsa is set to leave behind his career as a coach of the Uruguayan national team following the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament. According to reports, Marcelo Bielsa himself mentioned that he will retire from coaching the national team after taking part in the international competition held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. To all the fans of the nation who have followed him since his debut in football, it appears as though this was the last part of a novel that started with joy, love, and intense pressing on the opponents. While there have been moments of success, failure, and frustration, one thing that is common is that he never coached in silence.

Marcelo Bielsa hints at farewell after World Cup

Addressing an event convened by the Uruguayan Football Association, Bielsa went on to state that “our task is concluded with the World Cup,” hinting that he will leave office upon the conclusion of the event. Local news sources have also noted that Bielsa does not intend to extend his contract when it comes to an end in July 2026.

Furthermore, Bielsa also stated that “it's a miracle for any coach to go through the World Cup” and that he was thankful to Uruguay for having offered him another opportunity to showcase himself in football's biggest event. This will mark his third World Cup as a coach, after his stints with Argentina and Chile.

Upon arriving from Leeds United, where he had succeeded with impressive work, Bielsa was viewed as the ideal football professor that Uruguay could ever have. He got off to a good start, performed impressively in World Cup qualifiers, and even made it to third place in the 2024 Copa America. However, football's music changes rapidly sometimes.

Success, tension, and a rocky road for Uruguay

However, despite the excellent start, Bielsa's connection with some members of his team became sour over time. This was highlighted when Luis Suarez, the famous Uruguayan footballer, criticized his coach saying that internal rivalry had split the team. Bielsa himself confessed that he had felt the effect of these statements on his position.

The current form of the Uruguay team has caused some worry as well. The draws with both England and Algeria and their terrible defeat from the United States with a score of 5 to 1 raise doubts concerning their ability to compete for the World Cup.

Nonetheless, there is no doubt that Bielsa is still an outstanding football figure. His game philosophy is vivid, perhaps even overly vivid, but never boring. Now Uruguay enters the World Cup finals with only one final task to accomplish in the presence of this brilliant tactician. Regardless of how it all ends, the story of Bielsa with Uruguay is written into its football history.

