Thomas Tuchel's final England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sent shockwaves through the country, with a string of high-profile names set to miss the tournament despite featuring prominently throughout his 18-month reign. The German coach took charge in January 2025 with one brief: ending England's 60-year wait for a major trophy. He has now made his most controversial calls yet as he cuts his provisional 55-man group down to 26.

Foden and Palmer pay the price for inconsistency

Despite his undeniable talent, Phil Foden has endured an inconsistent campaign at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, starting just 22 Premier League games and scoring seven goals. It is a far cry from the levels that made him a Ballon d'Or contender in recent years, and Tuchel has clearly decided the 25-year-old has not done enough.

Cole Palmer's omission is the bigger surprise to many. The Chelsea forward featured in 33 games this season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists, and was one of England's standout performers at Euro 2024. His exclusion signals just how ruthless Tuchel is willing to be, even with players who performed on the biggest stage.

Defensive overhaul causes further outrage

Fikayo Tomori is another high-profile casualty of Tuchel's defensive overhaul. Despite consistent performances in Serie A, Tomori is expected to be left out alongside Maguire, clearing the path for John Stones to reclaim his spot at the heart of the backline.

The left-back position has been a point of contention for months, and Luke Shaw will not be the solution, with Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly both in line for call-ups instead.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising inclusion is Ivan Toney. His last appearance for England came as a late substitute in a friendly loss to Senegal in June 2025, and he was not included in the most recent England camp in March. His recall, while players like Foden and Palmer are left behind, perfectly sums up Tuchel's approach throughout his tenure: form, fitness and tactical fit over reputation.

Tuchel has been clear on his thinking: "We are not collecting the most talented players, we are trying to build a team. Teams win trophies, no-one else." Whether that philosophy delivers England's first World Cup since 1966 remains to be seen, but the debate over his selections will rage long after the squad plane touches down in North America.