There was a moment in the 57th minute on Sunday that summed up nine years in the space of a few seconds. Salah took the ball on the right, cut inside, and rolled a perfectly weighted outside-of-the-boot pass to Curtis Jones. Jones tapped it in. And just like that, a record that had stood in Steven Gerrard's name for the better part of two decades belonged to someone else.

It was Mohamed Salah's last game for Liverpool. He picked the right one to make history.

How the Record Broke Down

Steven Gerrard spent 17 seasons at Anfield and finished with 92 Premier League assists for the club. That number sat untouched for years, the kind of benchmark that felt permanent when you considered who set it and how long it took him to get there.

Salah matched Gerrard back in February 2026, when his in-swinging corner was nodded in by Virgil van Dijk to beat Sunderland. That brought him level at 92, and the record had been tied for three months heading into the final day.

Sunday settled it. The assist against Brentford was his 93rd for Liverpool in the Premier League, one clear of Gerrard and enough to make him the outright leader in the club's all-time charts. The timing could not have been scripted better even if someone had tried.

Salah cut in from the right flank, entered the penalty area, and executed the pass with the outside of his boot. Clean, precise, and completely routine for a player who has been doing things like that at Anfield since 2017. He then carried on doing what he always does: pressing, threatening, hitting the woodwork once before Arne Slot finally pulled him off in the 74th minute to a noise that told you everything about how the crowd felt.

What He Leaves Behind

Across nine seasons, Salah played 442 games for Liverpool, scored 257 goals, and won the Premier League twice, the Champions League, and multiple domestic cups. He won the Premier League Golden Boot four times, most recently scoring 29 goals in the 2024-25 season.

The Premier League assist record was the last major individual milestone still sitting with someone else. Almost everything else had already been rewritten. His 48 Champions League goals for Liverpool left Gerrard's record of 30 a long way back. His 19 Champions League assists for the club is also a record, two more than Gerrard managed.