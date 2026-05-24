The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest edition of the tournament ever held, and almost all of it is happening in the same time zones as you. For American fans, this is the most accessible World Cup in a generation, and there are more ways to watch it than ever before. Here is the full breakdown.

How to Watch on TV and Cable

FOX Sports is the English-language home for all 104 matches. The breakdown is 70 games on the FOX broadcast network and 34 on FS1, with an unprecedented 40 matches airing in primetime. That is more than double the number of matches FOX put on network television during the 2022 World Cup.

Every US Men's National Team group stage game airs on FOX, with the opener against Paraguay on June 12 getting a special three-hour pregame show before kickoff. If you are a cable subscriber, you already have everything you need.

Spanish-language viewers are covered across the full tournament by Telemundo and Universo, with Peacock serving as the exclusive digital home for all Spanish-language broadcasts. Every match Telemundo and Universo air is available to stream there.

How to Watch Without Cable, Including Free Options

Cord-cutters have several solid routes. FOX One is FOX's standalone streaming service, offering every match live and on-demand in 4K, with subscriptions priced at $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. It is the most direct option if you only want the World Cup and nothing else.

YouTube TV carries FOX, FS1, FS2 and Telemundo, covering all 104 matches in both languages, with plans starting at around $72.99 per month. Hulu with Live TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the FOX and FS1 channels needed for full English-language coverage. Sling carries FS1 for matches that land there.

For anyone who wants to spend nothing at all, two options are worth knowing. A basic digital antenna, available for $20 to $40 at any electronics retailer, pulls in your local FOX affiliate over the air and covers approximately 70 matches for free, including every knockout game from the Round of 16 onwards.

Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming platform owned by Fox Corporation, will simulcast two matches at no cost and with no account required: the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, and the USMNT's opening game against Paraguay on June 12. A dedicated FIFA World Cup FOX Hub launched on Tubi on May 10 and offers free highlights, analysis and replays throughout the tournament.