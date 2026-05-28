The 2026 FIFA World Cup is 14 days away. It is supposed to be the biggest sporting event ever held on American soil. And right now, the organisation running it is facing a joint legal investigation from two state attorneys general over how it sold tickets to the people who live closest to the venue hosting the final.

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced they had issued subpoenas to FIFA as part of a probe into its ticketing practices for matches scheduled at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, including the World Cup final on July 19.

What the Investigation Is About

The subpoenas are seeking internal documents about how FIFA sold tickets to eight MetLife matches, how prices were communicated to buyers, and how seat categories were assigned.

The central complaint has two parts. The first is pricing. Between October 2025 and April 2026, FIFA raised ticket prices for more than 90 of the 104 World Cup matches, with the three main ticket categories increasing by an average of 34 percent across that period. A seat at the July 19 final is currently listed as high as $32,970. The cheapest non-hospitality tickets for the final had previously been quoted at $6,730 before the investigation was announced.

The second issue is seat allocation. Multiple fans have reported being assigned seats different from the ones they believed they purchased, with complaints focused on unclear or misleading seat maps when tickets were bought.

A Controversy That Has Been Building for Months

This is not a new argument. It has just escalated to a new level. Fan organisations filed formal complaints against FIFA as far back as December 2025, with one group calling the pricing approach a "monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup." The backlash was loud enough that FIFA introduced $60 entry-level tickets as a concession, but critics pointed out those tickets were limited in number and disappeared quickly.

This is the first World Cup at which FIFA has used dynamic pricing, adjusting costs based on demand in real time. The practice is standard across American sports and concert venues, but it had never been applied to a World Cup before. The result, in the months since tickets went on sale, has been a system where prices shifted dramatically within short windows and fans who held back were punished for waiting.