Gianni Infantino's personal net worth sits at around $14 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That number is modest by the standards of the industry he governs. The men who run NFL franchises or Premier League clubs are worth considerably more. But Infantino does not own a football club. He runs the body that owns the sport, and the financial machine underneath him is in a different category entirely. FIFA is on track to generate at least $13 billion across the current four-year commercial cycle, with a significant chunk of that arriving in the next six weeks as the 2026 World Cup gets underway.

The Salary, the Bonus, and the Perks

Infantino grew up in Brig-Glis, Switzerland, the son of Italian immigrants who had moved from Calabria and Lombardy. He studied law at the University of Fribourg, joined UEFA in 2000, and spent 16 years working through the organisation before standing for the FIFA presidency in February 2016 following Sepp Blatter's resignation amid corruption charges. He won that election, was re-elected unopposed in 2019 and again in 2023, and is now serving a third term that runs to 2027.

His annual pay package, as disclosed in FIFA's financial report published in March 2026, is worth $6 million. The base salary remained unchanged at 2.6 million Swiss francs, roughly $3.3 million, while his bonus rose by $695,000 to $2.78 million following the Club World Cup year. In prior years, his bonus had been capped at $2 million.

How the 2026 World Cup Changes the Equation

The revenue story is where things get genuinely staggering. FIFA walked into this four-year cycle targeting $11 billion. The Club World Cup, flooded with Saudi money, added roughly $2 billion on top of that, pushing the revised projection to at least $13 billion. Some sports finance economists are now putting the final number closer to $15 billion once the full ticketing take from 104 matches is counted.

For context, the last World Cup had 64 games. This one has 104. Every additional match is another broadcast window, another full stadium, another round of sponsorship activations. The United States is not Qatar or Russia in terms of commercial scale. The infrastructure for turning a major sporting event into a revenue machine does not exist anywhere else on earth the way it does here, and FIFA is about to find out exactly what that is worth.