Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth in 2026 sits between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, depending on how his private business assets are valued. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has placed him at $1.4 billion. Celebrity Net Worth puts the figure at $1.2 billion. Both agree on the milestone: he became the first footballer in history to cross the billionaire threshold, crossing it in June 2025 after signing a contract extension with Al Nassr that pushed his total wealth past that line.

He told CNN late last year this World Cup is "definitely" his last. He will be 41 throughout the tournament. Portugal face DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K.

How the Money Was Built

The foundation is Al Nassr. In June 2025, Ronaldo extended his contract with the Saudi club for two more years in a deal reported to be worth between $400 million and $620 million depending on how bonuses are calculated. His annual salary from the club alone sits at roughly $200 to $235 million. Saudi Arabia's tax-free structure means that number reaches his account largely intact, a detail that has significantly accelerated his wealth accumulation compared to his European years.

His career football earnings since turning professional at Sporting CP in 2003 exceed $550 million across contracts with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr. On top of that, a lifetime deal with Nike, signed years ago and believed to be worth over $1 billion in total, continues to generate income whether he is playing or not.

The CR7 brand extends across hotels, clothing, fragrances and gyms. Pestana CR7 Hotels operate in Lisbon, Madeira, Madrid, New York and Marrakech. His endorsement portfolio, which includes Herbalife, Clear and Armani among others, generates an estimated $50 to $60 million annually. His Instagram account, with the largest following of any individual on the platform, adds a further $125 to $175 million per year through sponsored content.

He also holds a reported 15 percent equity stake in Al Nassr itself, giving him a direct financial interest in the club's long-term growth beyond his playing contract.

What the Sixth World Cup Means

Ronaldo holds the men's all-time records for international appearances with 226 caps and international goals with 143. He is also the only man to have scored at five separate World Cups. One goal in 2026 makes it six. That record will be his regardless of what Portugal achieve in Group K and beyond.

Portugal have never won the World Cup. The European Championship of 2016 remains their only major international trophy. Roberto Martinez has built a squad around Ronaldo while simultaneously planning for the generation that follows him, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and João Neves all central to what Portugal do in North America this summer.

Ronaldo told CNN the word "soon" in relation to retirement means one or two years. He said he feels sharp, enjoys his football and has given everything to the sport for 25 years. The World Cup in North America is where that chapter ends.