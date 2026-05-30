A few weeks ago, most football fans had never heard of Tim Payne. Today, the New Zealand defender is one of the most talked-about names on social media despite not being one of the biggest stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His rise has little to do with goals, transfer rumors or a standout tournament performance. Instead, it began with an Argentine influencer who set out to make the World Cup's least-known player famous. What followed turned Payne into one of football's most unlikely internet sensations and even caught the attention of FIFA itself.

How An Argentine Influencer Made Tim Payne Go Viral

The story started with Argentine content creator Valen Scarsini, better known online as El Scarso. Ahead of the World Cup, Scarsini challenged himself to find the least-recognised player at the tournament and make him famous. After looking through the squads, he landed on Payne, a defender for Wellington Phoenix and New Zealand's national team.

At the time, Payne had fewer than 5,000 Instagram followers. Scarsini began posting videos encouraging football fans around the world to follow him, and the idea quickly took off.

Within days, Payne's follower count exploded into the millions. Fans flooded his social media pages with comments, memes and messages of support. What started as a social media experiment soon became one of the biggest off-field stories surrounding the World Cup.

The trend became so large that FIFA joined in. A post from FIFA's official Instagram World Cup account read, "Two words: Tim Payne."

Who Is Tim Payne?

Before becoming a viral sensation, Payne was simply known as an experienced defender in New Zealand football. The Auckland-born footballer has represented New Zealand for more than a decade and recently reached 50 international appearances for the All Whites. At club level, he plays for Wellington Phoenix in Australia's A-League and has also spent time with Blackburn Rovers, Auckland City and Portland Timbers 2.

Ironically, the reason Payne became famous is because he was not famous. While most World Cup attention goes to stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, fans embraced the idea of supporting a player who would otherwise have gone unnoticed. Payne himself seemed surprised by the attention and has thanked supporters who helped transform his social media presence almost overnight.

Why Are Fans Talking About Tim Payne's FIFA Future?

The viral campaign has now gone far beyond follower counts. Fans are joking about whether Payne could become a cult hero in future FIFA video games and one of the breakout personalities of the tournament. That may sound unlikely, but so did the idea of a defender with fewer than 5,000 followers becoming one of the biggest stories in football. With New Zealand preparing for its World Cup campaign, Payne has already achieved something remarkable. Before kicking a ball at the tournament, he has become one of its most recognizable faces.