The numbers are hard to argue with. FIFA's own economic analysis suggests the 2026 World Cup could generate roughly CAD 3.8 billion in economic output for Canada, with approximately CAD 2 billion adding directly to Canadian GDP and more than 24,000 jobs created or preserved. For Toronto specifically, a Deloitte Canada assessment estimates up to $940 million in positive economic output for the Greater Toronto Area, including $520 million in GDP growth, $340 million in labour income and $25 million in government revenue. The tournament is also expected to create more than 6,600 jobs between now and August.

The money is coming. Whether Toronto can actually handle it is the question nobody in the city is answering confidently.

The Transportation Problem Is Real

Toronto already faces serious congestion challenges in normal conditions, and the influx of World Cup visitors will intensify pressure on roads and public transit well beyond anything the city typically manages. The TTC is expected to experience crowding significantly above peak levels throughout the tournament, with residents likely facing longer commute times and reduced everyday convenience.

On match days, more than 45,000 spectators are expected at Toronto Stadium per match. On top of that, up to 20,000 people could attend the FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway across up to 22 operational days. Those two venues alone place enormous simultaneous pressure on the same transit corridors.

Transportation analysts have pointed to public transit performance, crowd management, communication systems and regional connectivity as the four variables that will collectively shape how visitors experience the city. For international fans navigating an unfamiliar place, real-time information may matter just as much as additional bus routes. If systems struggle, the consequences reach into every corner of the economy. Restaurant reservations get missed. Hotels fill with frustrated guests who cannot get where they need to go.

What the City Has Put in Place

The City of Toronto released its official Mobility Plan in March, built around encouraging fans to use transit, walk or cycle, plan ahead and allow extra time. Ontario has extended restaurant and bar service hours across match days. The FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York is designed to spread foot traffic more evenly, keeping visitors engaged outside stadium hours.

The plans are solid on paper. The venues are ready. But whether Toronto's transport network holds up when 45,000 people pour out of a stadium at the same time is a question that will only be answered in real time, starting June 11.