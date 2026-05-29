The moment arrived in Belo Horizonte on July 8, 2014. Germany were already leading Brazil when Miroslav Klose latched onto a rebound, poked it home, and became the highest scorer in World Cup history with his 16th goal. He had scored at four consecutive tournaments, starting in 2002 when he headed five goals in South Korea and Japan. He retired after that 2014 tournament. The record has sat untouched for 12 years. In 2026, with the expanded format offering up to eight games per team, it faces its most serious challenge yet.

Where the Record Stands and Who Is Closest

The all-time list heading into 2026 reads as follows. Klose leads with 16 goals from 24 games. Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario sits second on 15 from 19. Gerd Muller has 14 from 13. Just Fontaine scored 13 in just six games at the 1958 tournament, a rate that still stands apart from everything else in the record books. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé enter 2026 tied on 13 and 12 respectively.

Mbappé is the leading active scorer and the most credible challenger. He is 27 years old, has played at two World Cups, and needs four goals to equal Klose and five to break the record outright. France are among the tournament favourites, which means he should have games to score in deep into the knockout rounds. Klose himself, speaking to Sport Bild earlier this year, said he was certain his record would be broken soon and pointed to Mbappé as the likeliest candidate.

Messi sits three behind Klose on 13. He needs four to match the record and five to surpass it. At 38 years old and confirmed as playing his final World Cup, the motivation is there. Argentina are defending champions and expected to advance deep into the tournament, which gives him the matches. Whether his body holds up across potentially eight games over five weeks is the more pressing question.

The Expanded Format Changes Everything

The 2026 World Cup is the first with 104 matches and a format that gives finalists eight games rather than seven. That additional match is not trivial. Just Fontaine's single-tournament record of 13 goals, set in six games in 1958, was considered untouchable for decades. In 2026, a striker who reaches the final and scores at every stage could theoretically surpass it.

Harry Kane enters the tournament with nine career World Cup goals. He is England's penalty taker, their captain, and their most reliable scorer in front of goal across the past decade. A deep England run in a group containing Croatia, Ghana and Panama, followed by knockout progression, puts the all-time top five within his reach across one or two more tournaments.