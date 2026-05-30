Most captains know it is coming before anyone says it publicly. Tim Ream did not. Pochettino revealed the decision at a news conference in Fayetteville, Georgia on Saturday, ahead of the USMNT's pre-tournament friendly against Senegal, and Ream's reaction told the whole story.

"Wow," he said. "I am not sure what to say. This is more than a dream come true. I've done everything possible to be a part of this group, to help this group along. I'm just really, really grateful."

Pochettino's explanation was direct. "I am so grateful that he is with us. He is a great captain not only on the field, but more importantly off the field. He has the experience and the capacity to be the leader that we want."

Who Is Tim Ream?

Timothy Ellis Ream was born on October 5, 1987, in St. Louis, Missouri. He played college soccer at Saint Louis University, moved to New York Red Bulls in 2010, and joined Bolton Wanderers in England the following year before a long spell at Fulham that defined the bulk of his professional career. He returned to MLS with Charlotte FC in 2024.

He has 80 caps for the United States, captaining the side 26 times, which places him eighth on the all-time USMNT captains list. Under Pochettino specifically, he has worn the armband in 16 of the manager's 23 games in charge, starting with Pochettino's debut win against Panama in Austin in October 2024.

Ream started all four matches for the US at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Tyler Adams, then 23, wore the armband. This time around the experience flows in the opposite direction. Ream will be 38 years and 250 days old on June 12 when the United States face Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which would make him the oldest American to appear in a World Cup, eclipsing Fernando Clavijo's mark from 1994.

Why Not Christian Pulisic?

The appointment settled a question that had been circulating for months. Christian Pulisic, nicknamed Captain America and the most recognisable American player on the planet, had worn the armband in the past but captained the side only twice under Pochettino. His decision to skip the 2025 Gold Cup while fully fit effectively ended any serious conversation about him leading the team at a home World Cup.

Alexi Lalas, among others, had been vocal about Pulisic's limitations as a captain figure, saying publicly that he was not the leader "this team needs or wants." Ream, by contrast, has been the consistent, unspectacular glue in Pochettino's setup from the beginning.