Ousmane Dembele is 29 years old, worth around $40 million, and currently the best footballer on the planet by formal recognition. He earns more than any other player in Ligue 1, won the Ballon d'Or in September 2025, and heads into the World Cup as France's most dangerous attacking weapon. Three years ago, Barcelona were trying to get rid of him. Football moves fast.

The Season That Changed Everything

The 2024-25 season settled every argument about where Dembele stood among the game's elite. He finished the campaign with 35 goals and 16 assists across all competitions, numbers that would be exceptional for a striker and are remarkable for a wide forward. PSG won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Champions League, their first European title, and Dembele drove all three. The Champions League final against Inter Milan ended 5-0, the heaviest margin of victory in the history of the competition. He set up two of the goals that night, was named Player of the Season for the tournament, and walked away from Paris in the summer of 2025 as the best player in the world.

He was named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season, Ligue 1 Player of the Year, and collected the Ballon d'Or in September 2025 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. For a player who spent four years at Barcelona being written off as injury-prone and difficult, the symmetry of winning the world's most prestigious individual football award in Paris was not lost on anyone watching.

The 2025-26 season has continued along similar lines. In 22 Ligue 1 appearances, he has scored 10 goals and contributed 17 goal involvements in total, placing him second in PSG's top scorers list and among the top performers in the league.

The Salary and What It Means

According to L'Equipe's ranking published in April 2026, Dembele is the highest-paid player in Ligue 1, earning €1.5 million gross per month. His PSG contract, signed on a free transfer from Barcelona in August 2023 and running until 2028, carries an annual gross salary of around €18 million per Capology, with performance bonuses on top of that.

Career earnings from salary alone across Rennes, Dortmund, Barcelona and PSG exceed €110 million. His endorsement portfolio, which includes Adidas and EA Sports, adds a further estimated €5 million annually. Total net worth across salary, endorsements, real estate in Paris and Barcelona, and other investments sits at approximately $40 million as of early 2026.