Brazil are the only nation to have appeared at every FIFA World Cup since 1930. They have won it five times, in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. The last of those came 24 years ago, and the weight of that wait follows this squad everywhere. Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in May 2025 after leaving Real Madrid, becomes the first non-Brazilian coach to take the Seleção to a World Cup. He arrives with the most decorated CV in the history of club football and a clear philosophy: only players at 100 percent physical fitness make the squad.

The Full Brazil Squad

Ancelotti announced his 26-man roster on May 18 at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's inclusion was the headline, returning after two and a half years away following his ACL and MCL surgery in 2023. Thiago Silva, capped 113 times, was left out entirely alongside Rodrygo, João Pedro, Richarlison, Savinho and Gabriel Jesus.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton. Defenders: Danilo, Éder Militão, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Bremer, Léo Pereira, Douglas Santos, Alex Sandro, Wesley. Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá, André, Gerson. Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Neymar, Matheus Cunha, Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Rayan, Luiz Henrique.

Eight Premier League players are included. Marquinhos and Casemiro share the captaincy. Endrick and Rayan are both 19 years old.

Key Players, Fixtures and What to Expect

Vinicius Jr is the centrepiece of Ancelotti's attack, arriving as one of the best players in the world. Raphinha, who won the treble with PSG this season including the Champions League, is the natural replacement if Neymar's calf injury forces him to miss the opener. Neymar carries a Grade 2 calf strain and is a doubt for the Morocco game, though his place in the squad is not in question.

Brazil face Morocco at MetLife Stadium on June 13, Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19, and Scotland in Miami on June 24. All three are winnable, though Morocco's run to the 2022 semi-finals is a genuine warning.

Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002. Ancelotti has won everything worth winning in club football. The combination is why Brazil sit among the shortest prices to lift the trophy on July 19.