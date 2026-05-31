Billy Gilmour will not be going to the World Cup. The Napoli midfielder, one of Scotland's most important players throughout Steve Clarke's qualifying campaign, suffered a knee injury in the 42nd minute of Saturday's 4-1 friendly win over Curacao at Hampden and left the stadium immediately for a scan. The results confirmed what Clarke and the squad feared. Gilmour is out of the tournament entirely and will return to Napoli for rehabilitation.

Clarke did not dress up his reaction. "I am devastated for Billy because he has been an integral part of our World Cup qualifying campaign. The timing of this injury is so, so cruel and we all feel for him." Gilmour had won 46 caps and would almost certainly have started Scotland's opening Group C match against Haiti in Boston on June 14.

Tyler Fletcher Gets the Call

Clarke moved quickly. By Sunday morning, Scotland had confirmed that Manchester United teenager Tyler Fletcher would take Gilmour's place in the 26-man World Cup squad. The 19-year-old had already been in camp with the squad for the week as one of four standby players Clarke had brought in ahead of the Curacao match. He came off the bench at half-time on Saturday, making his international debut in the same game that ended Gilmour's tournament.

Fletcher is the son of former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher, who earned 80 caps across a 14-year international career. His twin brother Jack has chosen to represent England rather than Scotland. Tyler has made just two substitute appearances for Manchester United this season, meaning he has played more minutes in a Scotland shirt than a club one. Clarke acknowledged that factor before making the call, but said Fletcher had impressed in training all week and was closer to the squad than the other standby options.

Connor Barron of Rangers, Andy Irving of Sparta Prague and Lennon Miller of Udinese had also been mentioned as alternatives. All three were bypassed.

Scotland's World Cup Picture

Scotland face Haiti on June 14, Morocco on June 20, and Brazil on June 25, all in Group C. They are aiming to become the first Scotland team to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament. Fletcher will travel with the squad to a pre-tournament training camp in Florida on Sunday before a final warm-up match against Bolivia in New Jersey next Saturday.