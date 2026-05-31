Portugal have appeared at seven consecutive World Cups and never won one. Their best finish was third place in 1966. That 60-year gap between ambition and achievement closes or continues this summer in North America, with a squad that may be the strongest Roberto Martinez has ever had at his disposal and a captain who has publicly confirmed this is the last time he will try.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 years old, scored 28 goals for Al Nassr this season, holds 143 international goals, and heads into the tournament needing one more to reach 1,000 career goals across all competitions.

The Full Squad

Martinez announced his 26-man squad on May 19.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting CP), José Sá (Wolverhampton).

Defenders: Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), João Cancelo (Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nélson Semedo (Fenerbahçe), Tomás Araújo (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Villarreal).

Midfielders: Vitinha (PSG), João Neves (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Samú Costa (Mallorca), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincão (Sporting CP), João Félix (Al Nassr), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad).

Key Players, Fixtures and What to Expect

Bruno Fernandes won the FWA Player of the Year award this season and goes as Portugal's creative engine alongside the PSG double pivot of Vitinha and João Neves, giving Martinez one of the best midfields at the tournament. Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes and Rúben Dias add further Manchester City quality throughout the squad. The forward line behind Ronaldo is deep, with Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto and João Félix all capable of starting.

Portugal face DR Congo in Houston on June 17, Uzbekistan in Houston on June 23, and Colombia in Miami on June 27. Progression from Group K is expected. The knockout rounds are where the real test begins, and where Portugal's 2022 tournament ended at the quarter-final stage against Morocco.

Ronaldo has won everything else. This is what remains.