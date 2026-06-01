England's squad landed in Miami on Monday for a pre-tournament acclimatisation camp that has been more than 12 months in the making. Thomas Tuchel has been open about the challenge facing his players this summer. The humidity in the southern United States, the altitude in Mexico if England progress deep into the knockout rounds, and the physical demands of a long domestic season all combine into a problem that cannot be solved by talent alone.

His solution has been thorough. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the squad's departure, Tuchel said: "We know the individual reaction of the players to the heat and we have cooling strategies in place. We've had help from Team GB and specialists all over the world to come up with solutions that help the players to adapt. We know exactly the amount of time we want to expose them in pre-camp, the ideal amount of time that you should train in the sun and that we also don't do too much."

What the Preparation Has Actually Involved

The groundwork started in Barcelona last June. The FA built specialist heat chambers at the training camp to replicate conditions expected to reach the high-30s Celsius at the tournament, with humidity of around 75 percent. Players were not simply trained in warm conditions and left to adjust.

They were asked to swallow specially-devised digital capsules that measured the internal temperature of each player's body and tracked how quickly they were able to cool down after exertion. The data gathered gave the coaching staff a detailed individual picture of how each player responds to heat stress, directly informing how they are managed in camp this week.

The partnership with Team GB reflects the depth of expertise Tuchel has sought outside football's traditional support networks. Olympic sport has a longer history of preparing athletes for extreme environmental conditions, and the FA's decision to tap into that knowledge base is a direct acknowledgment that standard pre-tournament preparations are not enough for what England face this summer.

The Challenge England Is Up Against

Tuchel has been careful not to frame the conditions as an excuse. "The conditions are not our biggest enemy but it is not to our advantage after a long and very demanding season for our players. We are not used to being in this kind of heat and humidity, and even altitude if we play Mexico in Mexico. It is just not in our favour and is another obstacle to overcome."

England's opening group game against Croatia on June 17 is in an indoor, air-conditioned stadium, which Tuchel has acknowledged buys the squad time to adjust. The games that follow against Ghana and Panama will not carry the same comfort. By the knockout rounds the conditions become a factor that preparation can only partially address. The rest comes down to how well the players hold up across five weeks in a North American summer.