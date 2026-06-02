England confirmed their full squad numbers on Tuesday as Thomas Tuchel's 26-man group touched down in Miami for their pre-tournament training camp. The allocations carry their usual weight of expectation and hint at likely starting positions, with several of the lower numbers going to players expected to feature heavily in the opening group game against Croatia on June 17.

Jude Bellingham wears the number 10, the shirt most associated with England's playmaker role. It is a statement of intent from Tuchel, who has had a complicated relationship with the Real Madrid midfielder over the past year. Bellingham missed the September qualifiers recovering from shoulder surgery, was not called up in October, and had a publicly difficult period that included Tuchel apologising for describing his on-field behaviour as "repulsive." The number 10 draws a line under all of that. He is Tuchel's 10. Whether he starts the opener ahead of Morgan Rogers, who wears the 17 and has started four of England's last five games, is the question the squad numbers leave unanswered.

The Full England Squad Numbers

1 Jordan Pickford, 2 Ezri Konsa, 3 Nico O'Reilly, 4 Declan Rice, 5 John Stones, 6 Marc Guehi, 7 Bukayo Saka, 8 Elliot Anderson, 9 Harry Kane, 10 Jude Bellingham, 11 Marcus Rashford, 12 Tino Livramento, 13 Dean Henderson, 14 Jordan Henderson, 15 Dan Burn, 16 Kobbie Mainoo, 17 Morgan Rogers, 18 Anthony Gordon, 19 Ollie Watkins, 20 Noni Madueke, 21 Eberechi Eze, 22 Ivan Toney, 23 James Trafford, 24 Reece James, 25 Djed Spence, 26 Jarell Quansah.

What the Numbers Suggest

Kane wears 9 for a third consecutive World Cup. Bukayo Saka takes the 7. Declan Rice has the 4, which he has worn throughout Tuchel's tenure. The lower numbers given to Nico O'Reilly at 3 and Elliot Anderson at 8 suggest both are in contention to start, with O'Reilly the frontrunner at left-back following Luke Shaw's omission and Anderson pushing for a midfield berth alongside Rice.

Marcus Rashford, whose club future remains unresolved, gets the 11. Nine players in this squad are making their World Cup debuts. England open Group L against Croatia in Dallas on June 17.