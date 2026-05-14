Didier Deschamps has officially unveiled France's 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With this tournament expected to be Deschamps' final run as France manager, the announcement immediately sparked debate among fans over the inclusions and omissions.

France enters the World Cup as one of the favorites to lift the trophy in North America with its star roster. And while the attacking firepower got praised heavily, several notable player absences also raised concerns.

France's Full 26-Man World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers:

Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders:

Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders:

N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaïre-Emery

Forwards:

Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Biggest Surprises in France's Squad

One of the biggest talking points was the inclusion of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. The forward had an impressive season in England and appears to have benefited from Hugo Ekitiké's injury absence.

Young goalkeeper Robin Risser was another surprise selection. The 21-year-old received his first senior call-up after Lucas Chevalier was ruled out through injury.

Both Rayan Cherki and Désiré Doué are viewed as game-changing players and could play major roles off the bench during the tournament.

Key Omissions That Shocked Fans

Perhaps the most controversial omission was Eduardo Camavinga. Despite being one of France's most talented midfielders, the Real Madrid star failed to make the final squad after an inconsistent season.

Tottenham forward Randal Kolo Muani was also left out following a disappointing season. Ligue 1 top scorer Estéban Lepaul surprisingly did not make the cut either.

Still, France's attack remains stacked with elite options led by Mbappé and Ballon d'Or contender Dembélé.

France once again looks prepared for a deep tournament run. Mbappé remains the face of the team, while Dembélé, Olise and Barcola provide support around him.

The partnership of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano gives France one of the strongest defenses in the tournament.

Whether this roster turns out to be a hit or flop, only time will tell. As this is Didier Deschamps' final run, the expectations from the fans are going to be very high. With this kinda pressure, he will have to go all in and make sure all the calls are very calculated to avoid any miscalculations.