With 104 matches spread across five weeks and time zones that put some group-stage kick-offs as early as noon ET, catching every game live is not realistic for most people. The good news is that the 2026 World Cup has the most comprehensive on-demand setup in the tournament's history. Here is the full breakdown.

Full Match Replays in the US

FOX One is the primary destination for full match replays in English. Every one of the 104 games is available to watch in full after broadcast, on-demand and in 4K, through the FOX One app and website. Subscriptions cost $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year, with a seven-day free trial available. The app includes a spoiler-blocking feature that hides the score until you are ready to watch, which is worth noting for anyone planning to watch replays the morning after a late game.

Fubo carries FOX, FS1 and FS2, covering all 104 matches in English alongside Telemundo and Universo for Spanish coverage. The platform includes Unlimited Cloud DVR, which lets you record every game and watch at any time. A five-day free trial is available. YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream also carry the FOX channels and offer cloud DVR for replay access. YouTube TV has a 21-day free trial running through the tournament period.

For Spanish-language replays, Peacock carries every Telemundo and Universo broadcast and is available free through Walmart+ and Instacart memberships.

Highlights: Free and Paid Options

The FIFA+ app and website offer free extended highlights for every match, available shortly after full-time. No subscription is required. The official FIFA YouTube channel will publish highlights and analysis throughout the tournament, with regional broadcaster YouTube channels including FOX Sports and Telemundo also posting clips.

YouTube has been named an official FIFA Preferred Platform for 2026, which means approved broadcaster channels are permitted to stream the first 10 minutes of every match live on YouTube and select full matches depending on regional rights. The FOX Sports YouTube channel and Telemundo Deportes channel are the primary US-facing options for free highlights content.

Internationally, Netflix carries all live matches across the UK, Canada, Australia and most other markets, with full replays available on the platform after broadcast. BBC iPlayer carries all BBC matches for UK viewers, with ITV X handling the ITV rights matches.