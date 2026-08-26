World number one Jannik Sinner confirmed on Friday he will not compete in the US Open because of a right knee injury. Sinner, who the US Open in 2024, said that he needs more to recover from his injury setback. Sinner's announcement came a day after rival and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz confirmed his much-awaited return from a wrist injury at the US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year. Sinner won Wimbledon earlier this year in Alcaraz's absence.

"Even though I have been working hard with my team and my medical staff, we have now had to make the difficult decision that I will not be able to compete at the US Open this year. We have been back on court in Monte Carlo over the last couple of days and have realised that I still need more time to recover from my right knee issue. I'm obviously very sad and disappointed, as New York has a special place in my heart. I was very much looking forward to coming back and playing in the electric atmosphere in front of the great fans there," Sinner said in a statement.

Even though I have been working hard with my team and my medical staff, we have now had to make the difficult decision that I will not be able to compete at the US Open this year. We have been back on court in Monte Carlo over the last couple of days and have realised that I... pic.twitter.com/9eoYS29jpO — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) August 21, 2026

Alcaraz, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has been sidelined since April because of a right wrist injury, forcing him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The two met in last year's US Open final, with the Spaniard prevailing in four sets in New York.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri