Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams will begin their much-anticipated US Open 2026 mixed doubles campaign against a qualifier after the wildcard pair was handed their first-round opponent in the 16-team event on Sunday. Alcaraz and Williams, who are making their first return to the US Open since 2022, have been given a wildcard place in the newly arranged mixed doubles tournament. Nevertheless, their first-round match against a qualifier might prove to be a tough task, since the qualifying tournament is expected to include doubles specialists.

This year the qualifying tournament was introduced because of complaints that doubles specialists were being left out as the United States Tennis Association made an effort to increase the number of top players in the event.

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will start off their campaigns by playing against Francis Tiafoe from the United States and Leylah Fernandez from Canada. Together, Djokovic and Sabalenka are on the opposite side of the draw from Alcaraz and Williams and will therefore be among the top contenders for the title.

Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula, the American second seeds, will play against Diana Shnaider and Casper Ruud in the first round.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who are the two-time defending champions, will begin their defence of the title against Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev.

In other matches, Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, who are also a wildcard pair, will play against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexandra Eala, while the fourth-seeded players Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli will face the wildcard team of Alexander Zverev and Taylor Townsend.

Tommy Paul and Emma Navarro will have to play against the third-seeded pair Learner Tien and Amanda Anisimova, while Jakub Mensik and Karolina Muchova will as well have to play a qualifier.

The mixed doubles event is set to introduce yet another element of interest at the US Open, as top singles players, specialists in doubles and former champions are all included in a small field of 16 teams.

US Open 2026 mixed doubles draw:

Novak Djokovic/Aryna Sabalenka vs [WC] Francis Tiafoe/Leylah Fernandez

[WC] Gael Monfils/Elina Svitolina vs Felix Auger-Aliassime/Alexandra Eala

[4] Belinda Bencic/Flavio Cobolli vs [WC] Alexander Zverev/Taylor Townsend

[WC] Carlos Alcaraz/Serena Williams vs Qualifier

Jakub Mensik/Karolina Muchova vs Qualifier

[WC] Tommy Paul/Emma Navarro vs [3] Learner Tien/Amanda Anisimova

Andrey Rublev/Mirra Andreeva vs [WC] Andrea Vavassori/Sara Errani

[WC] Casper Ruud/Diane Shnaider vs [2] Taylor Fritz/Jessica Pegula

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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