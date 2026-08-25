Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 Mixed Doubles LIVE Streaming: 23-time women's Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will make her return to the US Open after four years, as she teams up with men's singles superstar Carlos Alcaraz for the mixed doubles at US Open 2026. After making her competitive tennis comeback at Wimbledon earlier this year, Williams will begin her hunt for a tenth US Open crown across categories. Men's World No. 3 Alcaraz is also making his Grand Slam comeback, having missed both the French Open and the Wimbledon due to injury. The duo take on Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Kiwi Erin Routliffe in the Round of 16.

US Open 2026 Mixed Doubles LIVE Streaming, Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match take place?

The Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match will take place on Tuesday, August 25 (IST).

Where will the Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match be held?

The Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

What time will the Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match start?

The Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match?

The Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match?

The Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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