Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 Mixed Doubles LIVE Streaming: 24-time men's Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and women's World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka are teaming up for the mixed doubles at US Open 2026, and their first contest is the Round of 16 clash against Britain's Henry Patten and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. Djokovic and Sabalenka take part in a revised 16-team mixed doubles event, with shortened sets and a 10-point tiebreaker instead of a deciding third set. The blockbuster pair of Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz is set to take centre stage later in the day.

US Open 2026 Mixed Doubles LIVE Streaming, Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match take place?

The Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match will take place on Tuesday, August 25 (IST).

Where will the Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match be held?

The Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

What time will the Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match start?

The Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match?

The Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match?

The Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka, US Open 2026 mixed doubles Round of 16 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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