Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final LIVE Updates: World No. 1 and reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on American sensation Amanda Anisimova in a highly-anticipated US Open 2025 women's singles final. Sabalenka is gunning for her fourth Grand Slam and back-to-back US Open titles, having lost two finals in 2025. The Belarusian star was defeated by Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals, and will be eyeing revenge. On the other hand, Anisimova, who lost the Wimbledon final 6-0, 6-0, will now be aiming to put up a better performance and claim her first career Grand Slam.
US Open Final Live: Sabalenka eyes revenge
Sabalenka also beat an American, Jessica Pegula, in last year's final in New York and will be trying to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012-14 to won consecutive trophies at the U.S. Open. At Wimbledon in July, Sabalenka exited in the semifinals against — guess who? — Anisimova. That is part of Anisimova's 6-3 head-to-head advantage over their careers.
US Open Final Live: Sabalenka aims for fourth Grand Slam
Aryna Sabalenka will be seeking her fourth Grand Slam title overall and second straight at the US Open. The No. 1-seeded player from Belarus will be playing in her third major title match of 2025 — each against an American opponent. She lost to Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January and to Coco Gauff at the French Open in June.
