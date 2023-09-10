Story ProgressBack to home
Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka Live, US Open 2023 Women's Singles Final: Coco Gauff Takes On Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka LIVE Score: Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova to qualify for her maiden US Open women's singles final while Sabalenka beat Madison Keys to enter the summit clash.
Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka Live, US Open 2023 Women's Singles Final: Coco Gauff is set to take on Aryna Sabalenka in the women' singles final at US Open 2023. American teenager Gauff defeated Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova to qualify for her maiden US Open women's singles final. The 19-year-old American secured a 6-4, 7-5 victory over the Czech player, booking her spot in the hard-court event. On other hand, Sabalenka fought back from the brink of defeat to overcome American 17th seed Madison Keys in a third-set tie-break in the semi-finals. Sabalenka won 0-6, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (10/5) to reach her second Grand Slam final.
Here are the LIVE Updates of US Open 2023, Women's Singles Final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka:
- 00:24 (IST)US Open Women’s Singles Final Live: Hello and welcome!Welcome to the coverage of the US Open 2023 women's singles final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. While Sabalenka has won a Grand Slam title earlier, this is a massive opportunity for Gauff.
