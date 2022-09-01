Story ProgressBack to home
China's Wang Xiyu Stuns Third Seed Maria Sakkari At US Open
Third seed Maria Sakkari crashed out of the US Open after losing 6-3, 5-7, 5-7 to China's Xiyu Wang in women's singles second round.
Maria Sakkari lost in the second round© AFP
China's Wang Xiyu stunned third seed Maria Sakkari at the US Open on Wednesday to reach the third round of a Grand Salm for the first time. Wang, ranked 75, came from a set down to knock out her Greek opponent, who made the semi-finals last year, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in their two-hour 43-minute clash. The left-hander hit 35 winners and saved 12 of 17 break points and goes on to face either Alison Riske-Amritraj of the United States or Camila Osorio of Colombia for a place in the last 16.
Wang was one of four Chinese women to reach the second round in New York along with Zheng Qinwen, Zhang Shuai and Yuan Yue.
More updates to follow
Topics mentioned in this article
US Open 2022 Maria Sakkari Tennis
Get the latest updates on Asia cup 2022 and check out Schedule, Points table and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.