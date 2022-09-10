World number one Iga Swiatek will take on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the US Open women's singles final on Sunday. Two-time French Open champion Swiatek advanced to the first US Open final of her career after coming from behind to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The victory sent the 21-year-old from Poland into a Saturday final with Jabeur, who thrashed France's Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in Thursday's other semi-final. Jabeur ruthlessly dismantled Garcia's dream of becoming the first French woman to win the US Open crown with a clinical victory.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final match be played?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final match will be played on Sunday, September 11.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final match be played?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final match will be played in the Centre Court of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

What time will the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final match start?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final match?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final match?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

