Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz boosted his credentials with an incredible come-from-behind win against Jannik Sinner in a thrilling US Open quarter-final match that lasted over 5 hours and 15 minutes on Thursday. The match saw both players play some incredible tennis, but the shot of the match - and perhaps the tournament - came from Alcaraz in the second set. The 19-year-old first returned Sinner's serve from wide of the court before running across to play an incredible shot from behind his back. Sinner tried to play a drop shot on the volley in response, but Alcaraz was quick to race to the middle and hit a backhand past his Italian opponent.

Watch: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible shot against Jannik Sinner in US Open 2022 quarter-finals

The point of the tournament brought to you by @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/ylewLwrqxu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

Alcaraz won the first set, but Sinner took the next two sets. The Italian broke Alcaraz in the fourth set as well, and looked set to knock him out.

But the Spaniard dug deep and broke back before taking the set. He then went on to win the deciding set to win a match which saw the latest finish in the history of the tournament.

Alcaraz ended up winning the match 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-3.

He will take on Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final on Friday.

Tiafoe knocked out Alcaraz's fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal on his way to the semi-finals.

In the other semi-final, Casper Ruud is up against Karen Khachanov.