Third seed Carloz Alcaraz will take on Norway's Casper Ruud in the US Open men's singles final on Monday. Both Ruud and Alcaraz are chasing their first Grand Slam title and the winner will also be crowned the new world number one in the ATP rankings. This is the first time that Alcaraz has managed to reach the final of a Grand Slam. Alcaraz has already played out five-set thrillers against Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe in the last three rounds. On the other hand, Ruud has played just match that lasted for five sets and it came against Tommy Paul in the third round.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz, US Open Men's Singles Final match be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz, US Open Men's Singles Singles Final match will be played on Monday, September 12.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz, US Open Men's Singles Final match be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz, US Open Men's Singles Final match will be played at the Centre Court of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

What time will the Carlos Alcaraz, US Open Men's Singles Final match start?

The Carlos Alcaraz, US Open Men's Singles Final match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Carlos Alcaraz, US Open Men's Singles Final match?

The Carlos Alcaraz, US Open Men's Singles Final will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Carlos Alcaraz, US Open Men's Singles Final match?

Promoted

The Carlos Alcaraz, US Open Men's Singles Final will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)