Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud, US Open Men's Singles Final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud Face Off In Chase Of Maiden Grand Slam Title
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud, US Open Men's Singles Final Score: Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will go up against Casper Ruud as both youngsters look for their maiden Grand Slam title.
US Open 2022 final live: Carlos Alcaraz is playing his first Grand Slam final.© AFP
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Live Updates: The US Open will see a new champion in 2022, with Carlos Alcaraz facing off Casper Ruud on Sunday. While it is the Spaniard's first Grand Slam final, Ruud will be playing his second. Alcaraz won a gladiatorial five-setter against Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final while Ruud had bested Karen Khachanov in four sets. Alcaraz is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Rafael Nadal won the first of his 22 Grand Slam titles at the 2005 French Open. He will also become the youngest world no.1 if he wins against Ruud. Ruud, who lost to Nadal in this year's Roland Garros, however, is going to be a tough challenge for the Spaniard.
Here are the LIVE Updates of US Open Men's Singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud:
- 01:00 (IST)Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: Head-to-headBoth the players have faced each other twice so far with Carlos Alcaraz winning both the games.
September 11, 2022
- 00:52 (IST)Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: US Open to get a new champion!Given that both Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are yet to win their first Grand Slam, US Open will get a new champion tonight, irrespective of the result of the match.
- 00:44 (IST)US Open 2022: Second Grand Slam final for RuudCasper Ruud is set to play his second Grand Slam final. He earlier lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of French Open 2022.
- 00:34 (IST)US Open 2022: First Grand Slam final for AlcarazCarlos Alcaraz will be playing his maiden Grand Slam final tonight. He had defeated Frances Tiafoe in a five-set thriller in the semi-final of US Open 2022.
- 00:15 (IST)US Open Final Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of US Open 2022 men's singles final. Carlos Alcaraz plays against Casper Ruud in the summit clash. You will get all the live updates, including scores, related to the match here. Stay connected!
