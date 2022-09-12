Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Live Updates: The US Open will see a new champion in 2022, with Carlos Alcaraz facing off Casper Ruud on Sunday. While it is the Spaniard's first Grand Slam final, Ruud will be playing his second. Alcaraz won a gladiatorial five-setter against Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final while Ruud had bested Karen Khachanov in four sets. Alcaraz is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Rafael Nadal won the first of his 22 Grand Slam titles at the 2005 French Open. He will also become the youngest world no.1 if he wins against Ruud. Ruud, who lost to Nadal in this year's Roland Garros, however, is going to be a tough challenge for the Spaniard.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: Head-to-head Both the players have faced each other twice so far with Carlos Alcaraz winning both the games. pic.twitter.com/zq0WaOyTl4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2022 Both the players have faced each other twice so far with Carlos Alcaraz winning both the games.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: US Open to get a new champion! Given that both Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are yet to win their first Grand Slam, US Open will get a new champion tonight, irrespective of the result of the match.

US Open 2022: Second Grand Slam final for Ruud Casper Ruud is set to play his second Grand Slam final. He earlier lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of French Open 2022.

US Open 2022: First Grand Slam final for Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz will be playing his maiden Grand Slam final tonight. He had defeated Frances Tiafoe in a five-set thriller in the semi-final of US Open 2022.

US Open Final Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of US Open 2022 men's singles final. Carlos Alcaraz plays against Casper Ruud in the summit clash.