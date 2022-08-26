With the US Open set to begin on Monday, there was a starry affair at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as two of the all-time greats met during practice. The official handle of the US Open took to Twitter to share a video of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams meeting at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Nadal was court-side when Serena passed him by and she stopped as the two hugged and exchanged pleasantries. "Arthur Ashe Stadium has become a GOAT farm," the US Open tweeted, sharing the video.

GOAT, for the uninitiated, stands for "Greatest of all time", a moniker that both Nadal and Serena can claim to hold.

Nadal, with 22 Grand Slam singles titles, is the most decorated men's player when it comes to the big four tournaments.

Serena, meanwhile, has 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and is looking for a record-equalling 24th that will put her level with the legendary Margaret Court for the most Slam titles among women.

Serena Williams, who has hinted she will make the event her farewell tournament, will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in her first round match at the US Open.

Second seed Rafael Nadal starts against Australian Rinky Hijikata.

The Spaniard is targeting a fifth US Open and 23rd Grand Slam title in New York.

Since an abdomen injury forced him to hand Nick Kyrgios a walkover into the Wimbledon final, Nadal has played just once -- a first-up loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati.