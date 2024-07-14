Spain vs England Live Streaming Euro 2024: The much-awaited day has arrived as Spain are all set to face England in the final of Euro 2024 on Monday (IST) in Olympiastadion Berlin. England are hoping to finally end their long wait to win a men's major international tournament. On the other hand, Spain have already eliminated several of the continent's heavyweights while winning all six matches en route to the final as they aim to become European champions for a record fourth time, after 1964, 2008 and 2012. England, meanwhile, have often struggled against lesser opposition but produced their best performance yet in beating the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

When will the Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final match take place?

The Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final match will take place on Monday, July 15 (IST).

Where will the Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final match be played?

The Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final match will be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

What time will the Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final match start?

The Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final match?

The Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final match?

The Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)