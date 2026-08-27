UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE Updates: The UEFA Champions League draw is set to take place in Monaco on Thursday. Defending champions PSG headline the 36-team lineup alongside a stellar group of contenders, including record 15-time European champions Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and last season's finalists Arsenal. Four clubs will make their Champions League debuts this season: Como of Italy, coached by Cesc Fabregas; Austria's LASK; Norway's Viking; and Azerbaijani champions Sabah, who were founded in 2017. UEFA's draw software will allocate eight opponents to each team, comprising four home matches and four away fixtures, with two opponents drawn from each seeding pot. Seeding is determined by a team's European performances over the past five years. Teams cannot be drawn against opponents from their own country.