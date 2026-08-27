UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE Updates: The UEFA Champions League draw is set to take place in Monaco on Thursday. Defending champions PSG headline the 36-team lineup alongside a stellar group of contenders, including record 15-time European champions Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and last season's finalists Arsenal. Four clubs will make their Champions League debuts this season: Como of Italy, coached by Cesc Fabregas; Austria's LASK; Norway's Viking; and Azerbaijani champions Sabah, who were founded in 2017. UEFA's draw software will allocate eight opponents to each team, comprising four home matches and four away fixtures, with two opponents drawn from each seeding pot. Seeding is determined by a team's European performances over the past five years. Teams cannot be drawn against opponents from their own country.
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Pot 4
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia), Stuttgart (Germany), AEK Athens (Greece), LASK (Austria), Como (Italy), Lens (France), Viking (Norway), Sabah (Azerbaijan).
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Pot 3
Feyenoord (Netherlands), Lille (France), Napoli (Italy), Leipzig (Germany), Villarreal (Spain), Fenerbahce (Turkey), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Galatasaray (Turkey).
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Pot 2
Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Roma (Italy), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), Aston Villa (England), Porto (Portugal), Manchester United (England), Club Brugge (Belgium), Real Betis (Spain), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands).
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Pot 1
Paris Saint-Germain (France), Bayern Munich (Germany), Real Madrid (Spain), Liverpool (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Manchester City (England), Arsenal (England), Barcelona (Spain), Atletico Madrid (Spain)
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: A look at the participating teams
PSG heads the 36-team Champions League lineup alongside a stellar group of contenders: record 15-time European champion Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and last season's finalist Arsenal. Four newcomers will debut in this Champions League edition: Como from Italy, coached by Cesc Fabregas; LASK of Austria; Viking from Norway; and Azerbaijani champion Sabah, which was founded only in 2017.
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw. Fate of 36 teams will be decided and one thing is guaranteed - we will be witnessing several high-profile matches in this year's competition