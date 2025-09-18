A double from French striker Marcus Thuram handed Inter Milan a comfortable 2-0 Champions League win over Dutch giants Ajax on Wednesday, last year's runners-up getting their European campaign off to a dominant start. The 28-year-old Thuram was the difference between the two sides, the Ajax defence struggling to cope with his pace or imposing physical presence at set-pieces. "He is so strong. He's a fantastic player when you see how well he holds the ball up," said Inter's Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, paying tribute to Thuram.

"An intelligent player, technically good. He can even head the ball," joked De Vrij, with both of Thuram's goals coming from headed corners.

It was a cagey opening at a soggy Johan Cruyff Arena, a second-minute strike by Inter's Federico Dimarco that stung the gloves of the Ajax keeper the only chance of note in the first half hour.

With Ajax's talismanic striker Steven Berghuis ruled out with a muscular injury and Inter's Lautaro Martinez on the bench, both sides appeared somewhat lacking in penetration.

Thuram was an ever-threatening presence though and he looked to have won a penalty when he was brought down in the box by a flailing arm from Youri Baas.

However, much to the delight of the Ajax faithful, the video officials overturned the decision, ruling that Thuram had fouled Baas first.

Five minutes before the break, the game burst into life as Belgian winger Mika Godts spurned a gilt-edged chance for the hosts.

A defence-splitting through ball from Oliver Edvardsen sent Godts clear but he could only scuff a tame shot easily parried by Inter keeper Yann Sommer.

"Such a shame. If I had made it 1-0, it could have been a completely different game," said Godts.

Ajax were made to rue their profligacy just two minutes later as Thuram rose highest at the near post to head home a corner, giving the visitors a deserved 1-0 lead at half-time.

Inter doubled their lead almost immediately in the second half, Thuram again beating his man in the air from a corner to guide the ball into the corner.

The Italian side eased off after securing the second goal, keeping possession and frustrating the toothless home team, who registered two shots on goal the entire match.

Inter cantered to the final whistle in a happy return to Amsterdam for coach Cristian Chivu, who played in the same Ajax team as his opposite number John Heitinga from 2001-2003.

"I'm pleased with the maturity we showed today. I'm happy for the team. I'm happy we can get our confidence back with this victory," said Chivu.

Next up in the Champions League for Inter is a home fixture against Slavia Prague while Ajax face a trip to the south of France to play Marseille.

