Title-holders Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United will both go into the Champions League play-off round after playing out a 1-1 draw in their final match of the league phase on Wednesday. Ousmane Dembele had a fourth-minute penalty saved at the Parc des Princes but Vitinha put PSG ahead soon after, only for Joe Willock to equalise for Newcastle in first-half stoppage time. It means Newcastle finish with a solitary win in their last four European outings, while PSG have won none of their last three and just one of their last five -- a long way from the form which saw them become European champions last season.

Luis Enrique's side had to come through the knockout phase play-offs a year ago, and they must do so again as both they and Newcastle finish outside the top eight places which offer direct access to the last 16.

"We gave everything we could to try to finish in the top eight, but we didn't quite get there so we have to take another route," said Newcastle coach Eddie Howe, who was full of praise for PSG.

"I think they are an outstanding team and I think it is a great result for us."

PSG end 11th on 14 points, while Newcastle are 12th with the same number of points and goal difference but fewer goals scored.

The draw for the play-offs takes place on Friday, with PSG and Newcastle knowing they will face either Monaco or Qarabag.

"I thought we deserved to win," said Luis Enrique, who pointed out that Newcastle came from the bottom pot of seeds.

"Newcastle are a team from pot four. We have had difficult opponents but it is the best preparation for the knockout rounds. We are used to difficulty and I like difficulty."

Howe perhaps had one eye on the upcoming Premier League clash with Liverpool as Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and top scorer Harvey Barnes started on the bench in the French capital.

Meanwhile, PSG gave a recall to Russian goalkeeper Matfei Safonov for what was the French side's 12th game against Premier League opposition since the beginning of last season, and since a Champions League group-stage double header against Newcastle in late 2023.

Dembele penalty saved

Newcastle won 4-1 at St James' Park before drawing 1-1 in Paris, only being denied another victory when Kylian Mbappe scored a late penalty.

This time the penalty for PSG arrived right at the start, when Newcastle's Lewis Miley was penalised for handball inside the opening minute.

There was nothing the teenager could do as the ball ricocheted onto his arm but Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic pointed to the spot after a VAR check.

However, this time Newcastle were given a reprieve as Dembele's penalty was saved by Nick Pope.

Nevertheless, the Parisians took the lead in the seventh minute as Vitinha collected a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pass on the edge of the area before curling a low shot into the corner.

It was a fifth Champions League goal this season for the Portuguese playmaker, who scored a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in November.

Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi was making his first appearance for PSG since early November after injury and then playing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

If his return is an enormous boost, the French side were dealt a blow midway through the first half as Georgian winger Kvaratskhelia was forced off after appearing to twist his right ankle in a challenge with Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle had not looked a threat but drew level in first-half stoppage time from the kind of goal Premier League fans have become accustomed to this season.

A free-kick into the box was not dealt with by PSG skipper Marquinhos, allowing Dan Burn to nod the ball back for Willock to head in his first goal this season.

Both teams knew a win would guarantee a top-eight berth while a draw could mean dropping into the play-offs.

Newcastle became much more dangerous on the break in the second half after the introduction of both Gordon and Barnes off the bench.

The latter missed a glorious chance in the 88th minute, slicing wide when a deflected Gordon cross came to him, leaving Newcastle facing a hectic fixture list in February.

