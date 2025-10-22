A piece of quick thinking from Nick Pope gave the Newcastle goalkeeper an assist from a 40-meter throw in the Champions League on Tuesday. Midway through the second half against Benfica, the England international had possession of the ball after collecting a cross when he saw Newcastle substitute Harvey Barnes in space near the halfway line. Pope ran to the edge of his area and lobbed the ball overarm into Benfica's half and right into the path of Barnes, with Benfica defender Antonio Silva unable to cut out the goalkeeper's pass.

Barnes ran through and placed a low shot into the corner to make it 2-0 to Newcastle in the 70th minute — but most of the celebrations were reserved for Pope, with the goalkeeper getting mobbed by teammates.

It added to a first-half goal by Anthony Gordon for Newcastle against its Portuguese opponent coached by Jose Mourinho.

