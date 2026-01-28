Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior dismissed any notion of Cole Palmer leaving the Blues as "unrealistic" despite reports linking the England international with a move to Manchester United. A Manchester-native, Palmer joined the Blues from Manchester City in 2023 and rapidly developed into Chelsea's star player during his first two seasons in London. Reports have emerged that the 23-year-old could be keen on a return to the north of England with the side he supported as a boy. Palmer's impact has been limited by recurring injury problems this season with five goals and no assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Asked ahead of Chelsea's Champions League trip to Napoli on Wednesday if Palmer remains "untouchable" and happy at the club, Rosenior replied: "Yes and yes. It's simple.

"I'm not surprised at the timing. A new manager comes in and all of a sudden there's people (looking to) unsettle. It's not true. Cole's here, he's very happy and I can't wait to see him on the pitch.

"There's no reason for an assurance. It's so unrealistic. It's come from nowhere, there's nothing in it. There's no reason to have the conversation, that's where I'm at."

Palmer has been included in the Chelsea squad that travelled to Italy after missing the last two matches with an ongoing groin problem.

The English side sit eighth in the Champions League table and likely need to win in Naples to secure direct qualification for the last 16 via a top-eight finish.

They face familiar opposition in Napoli boss Antonio Conte, who was the last man to lead Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2016/17.

But Serie A champions Napoli are battling just to avoid elimination by making it into the top 24 after winning just two of their opening seven matches.

"The results haven't followed the performances that Antonio's team have given," added Rosenior, who has won four of his first five matches since replacing Enzo Maresca.

"We know it's going to be a very difficult game in a very special atmosphere."

kca/dmc

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)